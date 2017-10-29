Wonder Woman Is This Year’s Most Popular Halloween Costume

The seasons might be changing, but Wonder Woman‘s pop culture impact doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

A new report on Google’s “Frightgeist” website indicates that Wonder Woman is currently the number one searched-for Halloween costume. The function allows you to see Wonder Woman’s costume popularity over the years, as well as which cities have searched the most for the character’s ensemble.

It’s pretty easy to see how her costume has earned the top spot, given the success of Gal Gadot‘s performance in Wonder Woman. The film broke a significant number of records when it debuted earlier this summer, ultimately ending its box office run with $819 million. It’s safe to say that the film impacted plenty of its viewers, something that Gadot has been more than conscious of.

“Honestly, it’s been beyond what we’ve all expected and we had many expectations for the movie,” Gadot said in an interview earlier this month. “But just, you know, there’s so much for this character and people care so much for her. It’s been incredible.”

Interestingly, Wonder Woman isn’t the only DC Comics character to rank high on the list. Suicide Squad‘s Harley Quinn, who topped the list back in 2015, ranks at number two on the list. And Wonder Woman’s Justice League teammate, Batman, comes in at number seventeen on the list.

If you’re considering dressing up as Wonder Woman for Halloween, you can maybe find inspiration in the recent Justice League promotional material. Warner Bros. recently held “Wonder Woman Week”, giving fans a few new promos and a motion poster for the beloved character.

Justice League debuts in theaters on November 17th. A Wonder Woman sequel is rumored to film next year, with a release date of December 13th, 2019.