DC Reveals New Wonder Woman Villain

Wonder Wonder has long been the champion of peace in the DC Comics universe. Though she fights when she must and works with agencies of war such as ARGUS, it’s always been to save lives. Now that history of working with ARGUS has come back to haunt her. In Wonder Woman Annual #3, DC Comics introduces Wonder Woman’s mirror image, a villainess dedicated to war. The tragic part of her story is that Wonder Woman had a hand in creating this new villain. SPOILERS for Wonder Woman Annual #3 by Steve Orlando, V Ken Marion, Sandu Florea, and Hi-Fi follow.

Wonder Woman Annual #3 introduces Helen Paul, an agent of ARGUS. As a girl, Wonder Woman rescued Helen from terrorists during an ARGUS raid. Helen lost her parents in that raid, but Wonder Woman placed her with two retired ARGUS agents as her new family. Wonder Woman remained in Helen’s life as Helen grew up and joined ARGUS. Now, Helen fights alongside Wonder Woman when the hero takes part in ARGUS missions.

Or at least that’s the story Helen grew up with. The villain Leviathan, at the center of DC’s ongoing Event Leviathan story, revealed the truth to Helen. Her parents weren’t killed by terrorists. They were terrorists, leaders of a Sons of Liberty cell. But Helen only the child of white nationalists. She’s also descended from Gudra, one of the Valkyries locked in a long feud with the Amazons.

Leviathan convinces Helen that war is in her blood and that Wonder Woman has been manipulating her for years. The villain reveals Helen’s true name, Paula van Gunther, and convinces her to take up her mantle as Warmaster.

Could there be a more polar opposite of Wonder Woman, princess of peace, then the Warmaster? For now, Warmaster is Leviathan’s eyes and ears in the sky, but it can only be a matter of time before she clashes with Wonder Woman.

What do you think of Warmaster? Let us know in the comments. Wonder Woman Annual #3 is on sale now.

Wonder Woman Annual #3

AUG190572

(W) Steve Orlando (A) V Kenneth Marion, Sandu Florea (CA) Tyler Kirkham

An EVENT LEVIATHAN tie-in issue! Years ago, Wonder Woman saved young Maria Paul from an explosive standoff between A.R.G.U.S. and the insurgent Sons of Liberty. By pulling that child from an inferno of hate, Wonder Woman changed her life. Diana watched Maria grow up into one of A.R.G.U.S.’s top agents. Every step of the way, Wonder Woman mentored Maria, taking her on her first mission – a daring rescue in Gorilla City. But when Leviathan decimates A.R.G.U.S., Diana’s absence causes Maria to question everything, pushing her toward Leviathan itself. And when she does… the truth about her fiery rescue by Wonder Woman might just kill her.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2019

SRP: $4.99