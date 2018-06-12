‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Supports Geoff Johns’ Big Move

Geoff Johns might be stepping away from DC Entertainment, but he will still be doing big things with DC projects, and Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins couldn’t be happier for him.

The Wonder Woman director is hard at work on the anticipated sequel, a film that Johns is also involved in. The big news broke recently that Johns would be stepping out of his chief creative officer role to start his own production company called Mad Ghost Productions, and Jenkins is excited to see what the future holds for him in this new venture.

“So very excited for you, my friend,” Jenkins wrote. “To continue to work together in so many ways, and for all the great things you can now write and produce; the thing you are made to do like few others. 😉 Congrats and excited for your next, great chapter.”

Johns is serving as writer and executive producer on Wonder Woman 2, along with other projects like Shazam! and the upcoming Aquaman film. He will also be producing and writing the upcoming Green Lantern Corps film, a revelation that should please many DC fans, especially those familiar with his work on Green Lantern Rebirth, Sinestro Corps, and Blackest Night.

For Johns, this means getting out of the boardroom and back to a more hands-on role. He’s still been writing projects for DC, but now he gets to devote all his time to it.

“I took on a role at DCE because I love the characters and this universe more than anything. But, I want to spend my days writing and on set. I’m thrilled to get back to a more hands-on creative role. It’s a dream job on dream projects, reaching even deeper into DC’s vast pantheon of characters,” said Johns. “I’m also excited to continue to work with the amazing team at DCE and my colleagues at Warner Bros.”

One of those upcoming comics will be a story based on the three Jokers currently in the DC Universe, something introduced in the initial DC Universe Rebirth special (also written by Johns). That idea has been touched on but never really explored in the two years that have followed, but that will change in the upcoming Three Jokers project alongside artist Jason Fabok.

We can’t wait to see more from Johns, whether it is under the DC banner or not, and it looks like fans are in for some great stuff in the future.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, while Wonder Woman 2 lands in theaters on November 1, 2019.