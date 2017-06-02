Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Shares Image From First Costume Fitting

✖

Gal Gadot is back as Wonder Woman as fans enjoy Wonder Woman 1984 in the comfort of their own homes thanks to HBO Max. Gadot first played Diana Prince in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before starring in Wonder Woman in 2017. It’s been an exciting journey for the star, who just took to social media to show off her first costume fitting.

"Found this little reminder from one of my first fittings... Seems like ages ago but at the same time like it was just yesterday, you know the feeling?," Gadot wrote. You can check out the image below:

The reviews for Wonder Woman 1984 have been mixed, which falls in line with ComicBook.com's official review. Our review puts the sequel slightly behind the first Wonder Woman film, with some elements exceeding its predecessor but pacing and length holding it back.

Recently, Gadot commented on whether or not there will be a third Wonder Woman movie. When asked, Gadot told Variety, "We have no idea. You never know. I would love to do another one if the story is great and with Patty [Jenkins] of course. But I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see." Gadot added that a third movie would be "nice closure."

"We'll see what happens. I really don't know," director Patty Jenkins told The New York Times when asked if a third Wonder Woman might follow Rogue Squadron, her Star Wars feature film just announced at Disney-owned Lucasfilm. "I know that I'd love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don't know that I would if there wasn't."

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now playing in select theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.