World’s Largest Emerald Found and DC Fans Think It’s Kryptonite

The recent discovery of a 5,655-carat emerald that’s as big as a human hand is a pretty noteworthy headline. However, for DC Comics fans, that kind of news nothing less than an omen that a serious piece of Superman lore has come to life!

When the discovery of the huge emerald located in Zambia, Africa, was announced on social media, DC fans immediately took to breaking down their best Superman Kryptonite conspiracy theories and jokes, which you can read below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Biggest Stone

A whopping 5,655-carat emerald as big as your hand has been found in Zambia https://t.co/Cde2s2X8Cb pic.twitter.com/gW8yuarrn9 — CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2018

The Conspiracy Begins

My God, are we sure that isn’t kryptonite?!? — Capitol Comments (@CapitolComments) October 31, 2018



I didn’t take DC Comics fans long to go in on the Superman conspiracy theories.

And once those floodgates were opened, and the jokes started pouring out:

Luthor Is Pleased

“Come On, Son…”

Nooooooooooo!

New Arms Race

Batman, Amanda Waller, and Lex Luthor finding out about this Kryptonite: pic.twitter.com/wmGtWyEk0l — Diabla ?? (@Diabla911) October 31, 2018

Superman Be Like…

Kryptonite has been Superman’s classic weakness for decades of DC Comics storytelling. The rare ore is actually parts of Superman’s homeworld of Krypton, which crashed to earth as meteorites. Lex Luthor and other villains have repeatedly harvested the ore as a Kryptonian , deterrent, sometimes weaponizing it in ways that have nearly killed Superman.

The DC Extended Universe films introduced their own version of Kryptonite in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and director Zack Snyder’s design for the live-action version of Kryptonite was indeed very much in line with the picture that CNN posted of this humongous emerald.

Does it look like the first Kryptonite has been discovered on Earth? Let us know your Superman conspiracy theories in the comments!

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazamon April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.