‘Y: The Last Man’ Pilot Begins Production

After years of waiting, it looks like Y: The Last Man is finally making its way into live action.

Michael Green, who is serving as showrunner on FX’s Y: The Last Man television adaptation, recently teased that production on the pilot episode is underway. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Y: The Last Man draws inspiration from the Vertigo series of the same name, which envisions a post-apocalyptic world where almost every male mammal has been wiped out. The series follows Yorick (Barry Keoghan) and his monkey Ampersand, as they attempt to canvass that world.

The cast of Y: The Last Man also includes Diane Lane as Jennifer Brown, Imogen Poots as Hero, Lashana Lynch as Agent 355, Juliana Canfield as Beth, and Marin Ireland as Nora. Timothy Hutton recently signed on to play the president of the United States, with Amber Tamblyn set to play his daughter.

It’s been a long period of time since Y: The Last Man was first optioned to live-action, with a film version in the works from 2007 to 2014. FX then began developing the project in 2015, with Green brought on in 2016.

“When [Green] first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson, our producer, and me a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity,” Vaughan said in an interview late last year. “It felt very relevant, and unfortunately I think it’s only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different, but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he’s been with his translation.”

A pilot was officially ordered in April of this year, and FX has been increasingly hopeful about the series making it to the small screen.

“[We feel] pretty optimistic, not quite at a final decision point,” FX CEO John Landgraf said back in January of this year. “But we got a script I really like, a draft we really like recently. Michael [Green] is available, because he’s not involved in American Gods [anymore].”

Are you excited to see the Y: The Last Man TV pilot beginning production? Let us know what you think in the comments below.