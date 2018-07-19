‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ SDCC Poster Includes Darkseid

More than five years after the cliffhanger to the second season of Young Justice, the animated DC Comics series is returning to shed light on the involvement of Darkseid.

The biggest bad of the DC Universe is set to make a major impact when the show returns to the new streaming service, paying off the cliffhanger from Season Two when Vandal Savage appeared to be delivering Warworld to the leader of the evil New Gods.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, a brand new poster for Young Justice: Outsiders confirms Darkseid will play a major role when the show returns from its extended hiatus. Take a look at the new artwork below:

New Young Justice: Outsiders poster with DARKSEID!!! pic.twitter.com/0I5DonumZV — Walt (@UberKryptonian) July 18, 2018

Young Justice last aired on Cartoon Network in 2013, leaving fans with a cliffhanger that showed Darkseid was partially responsible for the problems that the superheroes faced. But then the series was cancelled by Cartoon Network, with out a resolution to the storyline of the Light conspiring with Apokolips for devious reasons.

But with the new series debuting on the upcoming DC Universe streaming service, fans are going to get their first look at Young Justice very soon — starting at San Diego Comic-Con this week.

“The fans have waited long enough and it’s time for a first look at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year,” Warner Bros. TV wrote in its press release. “In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage super heroes of the DC Universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains, and super secrets. This time, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.”

The show won’t debut until 2019, but all of the voice actors have finished recording for the new season.

“We’ve already recorded all 26 episodes,” said Aqualad actor Khary Payton. “We’re just waiting for the animation to come back. I’ve already seen some of it. It looks great. I’m so excited… It is as twisty, and turny, and full of so many characters, I can’t wait for you guys to see it. You’re going to love it.”

Fans will learn more about Young Justice: Outsiders later this week during San Diego Comic-Con.

Are you excited to learn more about Darkseid’s role in the struggle between the Light and the Team? Let us know in the comments!