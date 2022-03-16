Young Justice Returns For “Death of Justice League” Dark Crisis Event Series

Dark Crisis, the DC event that promises to kill the Justice League, will include a spinoff series starring the teenage heroes of Young Justice. Dark Crisis: Young Justice is a six-issue miniseries that comes from the creative team of writer Meghan Fitzmartin (Batman: Urban Legends) and artist Laura Braga. It brings together founding members of Young Justice, Red Robin, Impulse, Superboy, and Wonder Girl, after the deaths of their mentors. The series will find the trio missing after the Justice League’s funeral, with Wonder Girl leading their search party. According to SYFY WIRE, the heroes are lost “on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave.”

“Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 is a reaction to the Dark Crisis story,” Fitzmartin told SYFY WIRE. “So it starts off…we understand where everyone is at, because we haven’t seen a lot of these characters in a while. And then full blown chaos happens.”

“I think the premise of the world is that it’s very familiar to not just our team, but also a lot of readers,” Fitzmartin explained. “The difficulty is it’s not as dreamy as we all would hope and think.”

Fitzmartin added that her research crafting this dream world included paying attention to the different fan feedback concerning where Young Justice characters are in the DC Universe.

“Most of [the reactions] were positive, but there were some negative ones, and [I was] thinking ‘Oh, well, what is it that incites those negative emotions? Not just for this, I’ve worked on various other projects that have strong fandom reactions. [It’s] sort of existing in that space of ‘Where does that come from? Why are we positive on some stuff, but negative on other stuff? What is the negativity coming from?’ And really exploring that aspect of the three boys in particular, and holding a magnifying glass to it, because that’s what I think story does so well.”

Tim Drake recently had his coming out story featured in Batman: Urban Legends last year, which was written by Fitzmartin. DC’s 2022 Pride celebration includes a Tim Drake Special from Fitzmartin, and artists Belen Ortega and Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque. The writer teased how this new Young Justice comic will continue Tim’s story.

“This is a continuation of his story, and this is a continuation of the journey that this character is on,” Fitzmartin said. “And he’s very important to all of us, and thankfully Dark Crisis came at a time when that was also what we wanted to do with the character.”

Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 goes on sale June 21st. You can check out covers and an unlettered preview below.

