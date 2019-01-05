‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Debuts With 100% Positive Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

For fans of Young Justice it looks like the six year wait was worth it. The DC Universe animated series debuted on Friday with a 100 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The fan-favorite animated series’ debut is, at the time of this article’s writing, sitting at both a 100 percent Tomatometer score as well as a 100 percent Audience Score. That means that both critics and fans are loving the series.

The series, which was officially announced back in November 2016 and was revealed to be coming to DC Universe last year, follows the further adventures of Nightwing, Aqualad, and the rest of the team. It’s a continuation that many fans weren’t sure would ever come. Originally debuting on Cartoon Network, the show’s second season Young Justice: Invasion was canceled in 2013 leaving fans with a lot of dangling plot threads. It’s something that could have led to fan disappointment. Instead, the Rotten Tomatoes scores seem to be pretty solid indicators that the show hit just the right notes even after being gone for so long.

In order to do that, and advance the story, Young Justice: Outsiders sees the series take a bit of a time jump from the events of Invasion. Ahead of the show’s debut, executive producer Brandon Vietti spoke with ComicBook.com about the series’ decision to use time jumps, explaining that they were necessary for the story.

“We knew it could be a controversial decision doing like time skips between seasons, but you know that was part of the reality that we are trying to build into the show,” Vietti explained. “In order to really show growth you need a long period of time, and that’s just not something that we’re able to do with the limited number of episodes that we’re given to tell these stories.”

“We try to plan it so hopefully we would never frustrate fans with a lack of information about a character while they’re growing,” he added. “We try to just put enough in there to sort of whet their appetite to make them wanna know more without ever losing the thread of the story we are trying to tell.”

Young Justice: Outsiders will consist of 26 total episodes with new episodes premiering every Friday. The first premiered January 4th and will continue through January 18th. Four new episodes will premiere on January 25th as the mid-season finale with the series returning for the second half of the season in June.

Young Justice: Outsiders is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Brandon Vietti (Batman: Under the Red Hood, Superman Doomsday) and Greg Weisman (Star Wars Rebels, Gargoyles) are producers. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) is executive producer.

