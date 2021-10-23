Fan-Favorite Young Justice Couple Finally Gets Married in Season 4

WARNING: Spoilers for Young Justice: Phantoms Episode 3, titled “Volatile.”

Wedding bells were in the air on the third episode of Young Justice: Phantoms. The third season of the HBO Max original animated series concluded with a wedding between two fan-favorite members of the original team: Superboy and Miss Martian. The first three episodes took the couple (along with Beast Boy, Bio-Ship and Martian Manhunter) to Mars for an official martian wedding. Of course, things had to get complicated along the way as they faced a race war, a murder mystery and a family feud.

The love story between Superboy and Miss Martian has seen a lot of ups and downs, but they’ve always found their way back to each other. Both heroes are considered outsiders on Earth, with Miss Martian being an alien and Superboy a clone of Superman and Lex Luthor. Known for his hotheadedness, Superboy’s relationship with Miss Martian has helped to calm his rage, allowing him to transform into an elder statesman and leader on the team. He was also one of the first people to see Miss Martian in her true form, which understandably wasn’t an easy thing to do.

Young Justice: Outsiders, the show’s return from cancellation on DC Universe, featured Superboy and Miss Martian getting engaged. They share a house together in Happy Harbor with Bio-Ship, Wolf and Sphere. While Miss Martian led the official Young Justice team out of the Watchtower, Superboy was recruited by Nightwing to help investigate a metahuman trafficking ring out of Markovia. This caused some friction between the duo, though that was shown to be wrapped up in the opening moments of Young Justice: Phantoms Episode 1. A year later they were still engaged, which led to them traveling to Mars to celebrate their marriage with Miss Martian’s family.

Part of the ceremony included building an altar and finding a priestess to wed them. Though there was some drama along the way, the actual wedding took place fairly quickly. This theoretically ends the Mars portion of Young Justice: Phantoms. With the wedding complete, the heroes can head back to Earth to reunite with their teammates.

A trailer for Young Justice: Phantoms was released at DC FanDome, showing many of the other challenges awaiting in Season 4. DC FanDome also announced that the first two episodes of Young Justice: Phantoms were available to stream on HBO Max, with subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday.

