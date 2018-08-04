Young Justice Creators Dish on the Team’s New Members in Season 3

Young Justice seemed to be starting a theme when it jumped five years into the future for its second season, introducing a slew of new characters to “The Team” who would undertake covert operations that the Justice League could not publicly do.

When the show returns for its long-awaited third season, it will continue that trend with some brand new additions to the team of undercover sidekicks including Spoiler, Arrowette, and Thirteen. We caught up with Young Justice producers Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman and lead character designer Philip Bourassa at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss these new additions and how they fit into Season 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Two of those three aren’t actually new characters for us,” Weisman said. “One is Arrowette who we introduced in Season 1 as Cissie King-Jones. We didn’t name her but we named her dad Burnell Jones, so if you were comic book savvy… you could look up ‘Who was that guy that nearly got assassinated? Oh, look who his daughter [is], that’s who the daughter was.’ The idea was even back in Season 1, you see her expression as she sees Artemis save the life of her father. So she was clearly inspired by Artemis and is now Arrowette, a hero in her own right.”

He then discussed another member of the Bat-family who also appeared earlier in the show.

“In Season 2 we introduced Stephanie Brown whow as saved from the Reach by Batgirl and Robin and Bumblebee and a bunch of other heroes,” Weisman said. “Our show is very generational and so just as Kaldur’ahm was inspired by Aquaman, there’s a new generation inspired by the young heroes who were just kids themselves during Season 1. That’s part and parcel of what we always built into this show, is this idea of time passing, characters aging up, and new characters coming in.”

Weisman was coy about Thirteen’s role in the series, saying “Thirteen is just cool.”

Vietti added that the show will continue to focus on the core group of characters we’ve come to know and love in the first season of Young Justice.

“But as Greg was saying, because it’s a show about generations we have to have new characters coming in,” Vietti said. “That’s the ‘young’ part of Young Justice is there’s always a new generation coming. The interesting part for us in the writers room is figuring out, ‘well how do these new characters interact with our now older characters who are more in a mentor role to these younger heroes?’ And we get a lot of great story stuff out of that that again continues forward our core characters.”

While we’re excited to get back to the stories of M’gann, Conner Kent, Dick Grayson, and Artemis, we also want to find out how the new characters integrate into the Team with Blue Beatle, Impulse, and Wonder Girl.

Young Justice will return in 2018 on the WB’s new streaming service, alongside a live-action adaptation of Titans.