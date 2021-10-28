Zachary Levi Celebrates Fourth Anniversary of Being Cast as Shazam!

DC fans are eagerly awaiting many upcoming films, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is expected to hit theaters in 2023. The sequel wrapped filming at the end of August, and this month’s DC FanDome revealed the first footage from the film. The new movie will see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role, and the actor clearly loves playing the DC hero. Earlier today, the @ShazamNews Twitter account posted that October 27th marks four years since Levi’s casting was announced.

“And my life, was changed, forever,” Levi replied to the tweet with some celebratory emojis. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

And my life, was changed, forever. 🥰🙌🙏 https://t.co/Xnou4k9BO3 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) October 28, 2021

In addition to Levi, the entire “Shazamily” will be returning for Shazam! Fury of the Gods with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning young actors will include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, as well as Lucy Liu as Hespera’s sister, Kalypso. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has also been cast in an unknown key role.

Recently, Grazer had a chat with ComicBook.com, and talked about how exciting it was to work with Mirren.

“[Shazam! Fury of the Gods is] so fun,” the young actor shared. “It was so fun, especially to work with Helen Mirren. That stuff, that was fun. That was really cool because she’s a really cool person, and so funny, and just cool. And so that was the most fun part, I think, Helen Mirren’s involvement.”

Back in June, director David F. Sandberg shared a surprising new look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family in their updated costumes. The new suits caused a wide range of reactions online with Levi weighing in to thank the fans who were being supportive of the new looks.

“Hey y’all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam: FotG! 🤗 They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. 😘 As you were,” Levi wrote.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.