Zack Snyder's Batman Makes Appearance In Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers fans were surprised to see Zack Snyder's Batman make an appearance in the movie this week. The Disney+ feature is packed with cameos and references. But, no one would have expected this version of The Dark Knight to turn up. While Chip is watching a movie on television, E.T. has some kind words for Batman before the scene shifts. There's no mistaking that armor for any other version of the Caped Crusader. However, should anyone really be surprised. One of the biggest trending stories around Rescue Rangers is how "Ugly Sonic" made it into this movie. (For those unaware, yes the pre-touchup version of Sonic the Hedgehog from Paramount's movie ended up in this film as well!) So, enjoy Snyder fans, it's an unexpected treat from the most unlikely place imaginable.

Charlie Ridgely reviewed Chip 'n Dale for Comicbook.com and was floored by the movie's tightrope walk between pure nostalgia plays and actual examination about how we got to this place in popular culture. "When it comes to nostalgia, films and TV shows usually go one of two ways: they're either designed just to make fans of the original material feel good, or they're intent on making a statement about the culture that created this reboot craze in the first place," Ridgely said. "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is the unique movie that has its cheese and eats it, too, excelling in both regards to deliver a satirical thriller that's every bit sweet as it is scathing. This is the rare case where nostalgia can truly be a beautiful thing."

How in the world did Zack Snyder’s Batman end up in Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers? Amazing and thank you to whoever allowed this at Universal and WB. #rescuerangers pic.twitter.com/0XqRoAwY5C — Peter T. 🧢 (@duplopants) May 20, 2022

Here's Disney's latest synopsis for Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers: "Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend's life."

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip, Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) as Dale and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk). The cast also includes Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Dennis Haysbert (24), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Eric Bana (Dirty John), Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live).

