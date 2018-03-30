Zack Snyder Excited For James Wan’s Aquaman

While Zack Snyder won’t be helming Aquaman’s upcoming solo film, he’s still more than excited to see it.

Snyder shared a photo of Aquaman on a pier, looking outward at the incoming waves. He posted it with the caption “I’m excited to see what James Wan does with this king #Aquaman #James Wan”. Snyder introduced the character to audiences in Justice League, and for the most part, his debut was a giant success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aquaman star Jason Momoa gives Snyder a great deal of credit for that success too. “It all kind of came from Zack [Snyder]’s mind,” Momoa said. “The one thing that was really concerning when I did my homework, I knew this was basically a weekend in his life. I just wanted to make sure the fans knew, we needed to know where he came from and why he’s this grumpy.”

As for Wan’s upcoming take on the character, Momoa says it will answer many of the questions fans have as to his origins and his curmudgeonly demeanor.

“You’re gonna understand where he came from,” Momoa said. “What happened to his mother, what happened to his father. Sometimes he saved people and sometimes he lost people. His human side didn’t understand how to handle that. When we do get to the solo film, you’re gonna see the man who learned how to accept responsibility and becomes King. The Aquaman in this film isn’t quite Aquaman yet.”

“It’s unbelievable where we start in this movie, and where we end up,” Momoa said. “Right now, I’m [filming] all the end stuff and it’s pretty insane. I hate comparing things, but when I watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, you see all these amazing worlds and the places they go, and you watch Star Wars and they do battles in space. Well, what do you think is going to happen underwater? There are so many cool worlds we’re going to, and my character definitely goes on a big adventure and you travel the world with him.

We can’t wait to see what Wan and Momoa have in store, and fans will get to see it when it debuts in theaters on December 21.

H/T Reddit