Zack Snyder's Justice League Fans Are Loving the New Aquaman Teaser and Poster

With just under two weeks before Zack Snyder's Justice League's debut on HBO Max, marketing for the eagerly anticipated film is ramping up. Earlier this week, character-focused trailers for Batman and Superman were released but Saturday was Aquaman's turn to shine. On Saturday, a character-focused trailer and brand new poster were both released for Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman and fans just can't get enough, taking to social media to celebrate this latest look at not only the beloved character but the upcoming film as well.

"You can't turn your back on the world forever, above or below," the new Aquaman-focused teaser starts out and while it's only a 40-second video, it has fans excited. Part of that excitement comes from the idea that the character, whose story was more broadly told in the standalone Aquaman film, will see further development in Zack Snyder's Justice League. For fans, this has been a long time in coming with a years-long campaign to help bring the so-called "Snyder Cut" to life, a feat that even Zack Snyder didn't think was possible.

"It was an interesting experience," Snyder said. "I got to say I never really thought it would happen. I'd been living with the prospect that it would never happen and fine with it. I'll be honest. I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in. It was going to be a situation where this was a movie that I never really finished. I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it. But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family; it was really an impossible dream come true."

Read on to see how fans are reacting to the new Aquaman teaser and poster and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.