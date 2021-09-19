Zack Snyder Celebrates Batman Day by Plugging Justice League’s Snyder Cut Blu-Ray

The third Saturday of September is Batman Day, which means DC fans have been treated to a lot of great content today on social media. The Batman director, Matt Reeves, shared a new look at Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight and composer Michael Giacchino revealed a first look at the movie’s score. Folks involved with the DCEU also celebrated Batman today, including Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. The latest person with a Batman connection to take to social media is Zack Snyder, whose new director’s cut of Justice League was just released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. Snyder took to Twitter to plug the movie’s physical release and celebrate Batman.

“Happy Batman Day! It’s the perfect day to run out and grab your copy of the ZSJL. #BatmanDay #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague,” Snyder wrote. You can check out his post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ZackSnyder/status/1439326636197879812?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Zack Snyder’s Justice League dominated Blu-ray and DVD sales this week, outpacing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the #2 seller for the week, by a 5-to-1 margin. A boxed set of Snyder’s three DC films (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League) also cracked the top 20, showing up at #14. According to Media Play News, which covers the home entertainment market, Blu-ray formats accounted for 75% of Zack Snyder’s Justice League first-week unit sales with 38% of its total coming specifically from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 37% standard Blu-ray, and 25% from DVD sales. The movie won’t have similar success on the digital charts, because Warner Bros. has opted to keep its digital release limited only to HBO Max.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now available to watch on HBO Max. You can also purchase the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. Details on the Blu-ray releases can be found here.