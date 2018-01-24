‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder Has A Jeffrey Dean Morgan Painting In His Office

Zack Snyder shared a photo of his office on Vero, revealing himself to have a painting of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Thomas Wayne hanging in his work space.

Morgan, who is now best known as The Walking Dead‘s villainous Negan, played Bruce Wayne’s father for the opening sequence of Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The role has immortalized the actor in the form of a painting which Snyder is keeping near the free weight rack in his office.

Check out the post from Snyder below.

The portrait is, in fact, a piece of set decoration used in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Though Snyder did not complete his work on the recent Justice League movie, his love for the DC Extended Universe which launched with Man of Steel in 2013 is unquestionable. The director’s long-term vision may not ultimately be realized with creative changes taking place behind-the-scenes at Warner Bros. and DC Films but he appears to have had a long-lasting vision for its direction. Such a scenario has been evidenced by his casting of Jason Momoa as Aquaman or possibly using Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Thomas Wayne in a future film.

“There’s a role in the DC Universe I’ve got my eye on,” Morgan said at a recent Walker Stalker Convention.

Should the actor take on the role of Thomas Wayne once again, the reprising will likely take place in the Flashpoint movie. In the DC Comics story of Flashpoint, Barry Allen runs back in time to save his mother but skews the universe’s timeline. In this new, alternate timeline, Bruce Wayne was killed by a gunman rather than Thomas, eventually prompting Thomas Wayne to become the Batman in Gotham City. It was a temporary run in DC Comics where Thomas Wayne was Batman but one which the movies seem to be on a path towards realizing.

Furthering the chances of Morgan reprising his role as Thomas Wayne for a Batman stint is the relentless controversy of whether or not Ben Affleck will remain in the role of Batman going forward. Recently, reports claim that Affleck will play Batman in the Flashpoint movie but be recast for the Matt Reeves trilogy which is set to follow it. With an alternate timeline due in Flashpoint, Morgan’s chance to jump into the Dark Knight’s spandex, at least for one big screen outing, seem more and more likely.

Justice League is expected to arrive on blu-ray and DVD in March of 2018. Morgan’s efforts on The Walking Dead will continue with the show’s Mid-Season Eight Premiere on February 25, 2018.