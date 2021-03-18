Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Confirms Knightmare Timeline Plans

✖

Fan anticipation continues to swell for the premiere Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, and now the filmmaker himself is providing more juicy details about his take on the epic DC Comics team up against Darkseid. But Snyder made it clear that his plans had been set in motion for some time, going back to the Knightmare sequence first seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While that didn't make an appearance in the theatrical cut of Justice League, it is coming back in a big way for the Snyder Cut and the filmmaker said it was going to be a big part of the sequel.

Snyder recently appeared to speak about his take on Justice League as part of IGN Fan Fest. During the discussion, he confirmed that the film was going to be set in this dark timeline that shows Batman struggling to save the remnants of humanity against an evil Superman.

When asked if the Knightmare scenes we've already glimpsed in trailers would be a major section in the film, Snyder said that the flash-forward does what it needs to do in the context of the film.

"It's relatively minimal but it's... definitely appropriate for the movie. It's not anything crazy but it definitely doesn't overstay it's welcome but it definitely does what I needed it to do for the story and for us. Beyond that, I think it's a spoiler."

He confirmed his plans for Justice League 2 was meant to be set entirely in this timeline, calling it the "Knightmare movie" and the team would be trying to "set it right."

The filmmaker also teased the ending of the film, saying "It is a cliffhanger … The movie ends in a massive cliffhanger, yeah."

He added, "Well, it was meant to be two more movies. It hints, as you would, at a potential other world. I'd plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films. That's in there, but as far as those stories that would be to come -- if ever that happened, which it does not look like it would -- but I think it's easy to speculate based on that and we can talk about that for quite a while."

Fans will be able to see the filmmaker's intended vision when Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18th.