Zack Snyder's Justice League Reveals New Look at Superman's Return in Black Suit

We're less than a week away from the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max and to keep the Hype Train rolling towards the station WarnerMedia has released a new image of Henry Cavill's Superman in his new black suit! As comic readers no doubt recall, the man of steel first wore the suit after his resurrection in the pages of DC Comics, as in that story the feature film version of the hero was killed by the villain Doomsday and laid to rest. The Justice League movie was meant to adapt that storyline in a way on the big screen, and even though sequences with Cavill in the costume were shot, they were cut from the 2017 theatrical version. Zack Snyder's extended edition will bring them back full scale.

"The black suit, you can say that in modern Krypton, when he left, everyone was wearing black suits," Snyder said in an interview with the Minuteman YouTube channel. "So it is sort of linked to, in some ways, the old world. I think is a more direct relationship to his family. In a lot of ways, the blue suit, to me, represents his kind of place on Earth. The blue suit is his suit of a hero, the suit of his destiny, whereas the black suit is more personal in a lot of ways, more about his family. One is outward, and one is inward, and I think that those things, the expression of that could be - let's put it this way. It was always my intention with the larger arc of the movies to realize that more completely, but I think you get a sense of it here."

(Photo: WB)

Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to debut on HBO Max next week and Snyder took to social media last week to reveal the official chapters for the movie which include:

Part 1: Don't Count On It, Batman

Part 2: The Age of Heroes

Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son

Part 4: Change Machine

Part 5: All The King's Horses

Part 6: Something Darker

All four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18. The film was confirmed by the studio to be Rated-R for "violence and some language," something Snyder previously predicted thanks to the amount of fight scenes and, as he put it, a sequence where Batman drops an F-bomb.