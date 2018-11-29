Zack Stentz Returning to ‘The Flash’

X-Men: First Class writer Zack Stentz has returned to The Flash, with a new episode coming in the second half of the season.

Stentz tweeted a photo of the writers’ room door to express his excitement to be back and his enthusiasm for what the writing staff are doing with season five overall.

While the writer will be providing an episode for season five, it does not appear at this point that he will be joining the show’s staff. ComicBook.com has reached out to Warner Bros. Television for details, and will update this story if we hear back.

Stentz’s last episode of The Flash aired in February of 2017, after which he stepped down to work on a number of other projects. In the time since that episode aired, Stentz has worked on screenplays for Booster Gold (from The Flash producer Greg Berlanti), Big Trouble in Little China, and Lore.

Stentz has spent most of his career working in the geek space, beginning with his first produced screenplay, 2003’s Agent Cody Banks. He wrote several episodes each of Andromeda, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Fringe, before heading into comic book territory with Thor, X-Men: First Class, and The Flash.

Stentz served as a Consulting Producer on The Flash‘s third season, during which he wrote two of his three episodes. Before that, he was responsible for “The Runaway Dinosaur,” Kevin Smith’s first episode and one of the best-reviewed in the show’s history.

“What was great about ‘The Runaway Dinosaur’ was that it came out in May, but you have to remember that we had been to Sundance [Film Festival] in January with Yoga Hosers, and everyone collectively said ‘go f–k your movie,’ and a lot of critics didn’t like it and were very colorful about the words they chose to explain how terrible I am at my job,” Smith told ComicBook.com. “Then five months later, ‘The Runaway Dinosaur’ airs and then you have — you know, it’s not the same people, it’s a different crop of people — but people saying ‘Wow, this was special. He did something good. Apparently he does know what to do if he tries very hard.’”

So much fun to be back! The season 5 @FLASHtvwriters could not be a lovelier or more talented and welcoming group. And they’ve got a fantastic season planned for y’all. Strap in. pic.twitter.com/yJ9BKA5IGz — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) November 29, 2018

Stentz’s next credit will be on Rim of the World, an alien invasion story set at a summer camp directed by Charlie’s Angels helmer McG. The film is in post-production and will head to Netflix in 2019.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW.