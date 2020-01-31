Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Rival Coming to Nintendo Switch This Summer
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn't just one of the biggest games on Nintendo Switch, but it's one of the biggest games in the world. And this has been the case for awhile. Since its debut, the series has been popular, yet there hasn't been a great deal of copycats. However, the past few years a few challengers have emerged, wearing their Super Smash Bros. inspiration on their sleeve. One of these games is Rivals of Aether, which unlike others before it, has managed to carve out a decent base of players.
That said, developer Dan Fornace has announced that the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime this summer. When exactly, isn't divulged, nor is a price point, however, presumably it will cost the same as it does on other platforms: $15.
"Rivals of Aether is an indie fighting game set in a world where warring civilizations summon the power of Fire, Water, Air, and Earth," reads an official blurb about the game. "Choose a Rival to bring into the battlefield and manipulate the powers of the classical elements and animal movement. Praised for its competitive gameplay and intensive training tools, Rivals of Aether is the perfect entry to the Platform Fighter genre."
Rivals of Aether -- which debuted back in 2017 -- is available for PC and Xbox One, and will soon be available on Nintendo Switch. Below, you can continue to read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- Choose VERSUS MODE to duke it out in competitive 1v1 or 2v2 fights, or jump into a free-for-all.
- Play STORY MODE to learn the backstory behind each rival and begin to uncover the hidden mysteries of Aether.
- Dive into ABYSS MODE to see how many waves of shadowy fighters you can defeat and reach the leaderboards alone or with a friend. Customize your Abyss Mode builds and challenge your friends in ABYSS VERSUS.
- Take your skills online in ONLINE VERSUS! Play against your friends or test your skills in RANKED MODE to climb the leaderboard.
- Study TUTORIAL MODE to hone your skills from beginner to advanced lessons. Or boot up PRACTICE MODE to get your hands on all the frame data and hitbox visualizations.