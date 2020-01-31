Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Rival Coming to Nintendo Switch This Summer

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn't just one of the biggest games on Nintendo Switch, but it's one of the biggest games in the world. And this has been the case for awhile. Since its debut, the series has been popular, yet there hasn't been a great deal of copycats. However, the past few years a few challengers have emerged, wearing their Super Smash Bros. inspiration on their sleeve. One of these games is Rivals of Aether, which unlike others before it, has managed to carve out a decent base of players.

That said, developer Dan Fornace has announced that the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime this summer. When exactly, isn't divulged, nor is a price point, however, presumably it will cost the same as it does on other platforms: $15.

"Rivals of Aether is an indie fighting game set in a world where warring civilizations summon the power of Fire, Water, Air, and Earth," reads an official blurb about the game. "Choose a Rival to bring into the battlefield and manipulate the powers of the classical elements and animal movement. Praised for its competitive gameplay and intensive training tools, Rivals of Aether is the perfect entry to the Platform Fighter genre."

Rivals of Aether -- which debuted back in 2017 -- is available for PC and Xbox One, and will soon be available on Nintendo Switch. Below, you can continue to read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: