Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Bringing Back Popular Playlists and XP Events Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare seems to have been cycling between two different playlists lately: Shipment 24/7 and Shoot House 24/7. No matter which one of those you prefer, you’ll be seeing it soon now that Infinity Ward has teased the release of both playlists that’s coming soon as we move closer towards the end of the game’s first season of content. Those playlists will be joined by other game modes as well as the return of some bonus experience events to help players meet whatever goals they lack before the season ends.

Infinity Ward previewed the upcoming playlists, modes, and events in the game’s latest community update that looked ahead at what’s to come. The Grind mode which was added not long ago will be featured in a 2v2 variety, the developer said, and we’ll see playlists featuring the two smaller maps as well.

“We’re planning a few things for next week, like a some 2v2 Grind action maybe?” Infinity Ward said. “OR….maybe a playlist for Shipment 24/7 AND a playlist for Shoot House 24/7?”

This week’s Community Update is now live! See what’s coming next week, like XP events, 24/7 playlists, and more! #ModernWarfarehttps://t.co/TtbhUPwW4R pic.twitter.com/DceEaTM2Lu — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 1, 2020

Regardless of which of these modes you end up playing, you’ll be able to get what sounds like a lot of bonus experience and progress through the battle pass if you haven’t already reached a level you’re satisfied with in season one.

“We’ve also got some XP events planned, like 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, AND 2X Tiers, so keep an eye out for when these go live next week!” the update continued.

There was also the subject of the Outback Relief Pack, the content Infinity Ward released in the store to help contribute to efforts against the fires in Australia. The donation drive has come to an end, and the developer said it’d be returning next week with another post to show how much money was raised.

Modern Warfare players have been in Season One for a while now, so they’ll no doubt be happy to see the second season to start early this month. Infinity Ward and Activision announced in January that the first season had been extended beyond its initial end date and into February. It’s now scheduled to end on February 11th, so expect previews of the content that’s coming as we get closer to that event.