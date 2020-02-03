Altered Carbon Tabletop RPG Kickstarter is Live

The Kickstarter for a tabletop roleplaying game version of Altered Carbon is now live. Hunters Entertainment, the developer of the popular Kids on Bikes roleplaying game, has joined forces with Skydance Television to develop a tabletop RPG based on Altered Carbon, a cyberpunk novel written by Richard K. Morgan that was developed into a popular Netflix series starring Joel Kinnaman. Altered Carbon is set in a world where people can have their consciousness downloaded into cortical stacks, which can then be transferred between biologically created or artificial bodies (or "sleeves".)

Characters in Altered Carbon: The Roleplaying Game have six primary Attributes, two of which are related to the sleeve that players are wearing and four that are attributed to the character's Cortical Stack. Strength and Perception are both Sleeve attributes, while Empathy, Willpower, Acuity, and Intelligence are Stack attributes. Players can spend Stack Points to upgrade either their Stack or Sleeve Atrributes, and players may also choose to switch out Sleeves in order to gain access to different skills. Players may also upgrade their sleeves with cybernetic enhancements that provide them with extra abilities or boost certain stats. Skill checks are determined using either a d4, a d6, a d8, a d10, or a d12, with lower rolls being better than higher ones when it comes to skill checks.

Players can get a PDF of Altered Carbon: The Roleplaying Game by pledging $25 to the Kickstarter. A $50 pledge also gets a hard copy of the game, and higher level pledges are also available. As of press time, the Kickstarter has raised over $13,000 of its $20,000 goal. The Kickstarter will remain available through March 4th.

You can check out the live action version of Altered Carbon on Netflix. The second season starring Anthony Mackie will debut on the streaming platform later this month.