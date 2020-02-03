Xbox Series X May Prioritize Framerate Over Resolution

While the Xbox Series X is set for release later this year, fans still aren't sure exactly what to expect from the upcoming console. After all, Microsoft has remained fairly tight-lipped on the topic of games. One thing players might be able to expect, however, are games that prioritize framerate over resolution. At least, that is if Phil Spencer gets his way. In a recent interview, the Xbox boss talked about the importance of the overall gaming experience, as opposed to graphics that simply look pretty. While Spencer is quick to point out that the final determination will be made by each developer, it is an interesting window into Microsoft's goal moving forward.

“I think we’ve reached a point with Xbox One X in the generation where games look amazing, and there’s always work we can do to look more amazing," said Spencer. "But I want games to feel as amazing as they look. We don’t have that in today’s generation, mainly because the CPU is underpowered relative to the GPU that’s in the box in order to reach a feel and frame rate and kind of consistency or variable refresh rate and other things that we want."

It makes sense that Spencer would want the overall experience to improve in the next console generation. After all, industry pundits have long worried about console manufacturers hitting the graphics ceiling. No matter how good games will look in the next console generation, the changes are becoming comparatively negligible. Thus, making sure the overall experience is worthwhile for players is a much more important decision in the long term. For most gamers, framerate plays a much bigger role in making the experience a better one.

While the demand for bigger and better graphics will likely always play a role in the video game industry, the explosion of indie gaming over the last few generations has proven that gamers are far more interested in experiences, rather than appearances. Titles like Shovel Knight, Minecraft, and Undertale have managed to find massive fanbases, despite their older influences. As the importance of bigger and hyper realistic graphics diminishes, it will be interesting to see if more publishers agree with Microsoft's stance.

