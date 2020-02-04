Rockstar Games Co-Founder Dan Houser Is Leaving the Company

Today, the parent company of Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, announced that the co-founder and vice president of the former, Dan Houser, is leaving the company he founded with his brother in 1998. Houser is the head writer at Rockstar Games, and has had his hands in the writing and producing of virtually every game it's made. Over the years, he has helped shaped series like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Bully, Max Payne, and more.

At the moment, Take-Two Interactive isn't saying much about the development, nor has Houser commented on it. However, it has been confirmed that following his extended break that began back in the spring 2019, Houser is leaving the company, and his last day will be on March 11, 2020.

"We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects," reads the financial document that contained the information.

For those that don't know: Dan Houser's stint in this business begins with BMG Interactive, which was acquired by Take-Two Interactive back in 1998. From here, Houser and his brother Sam moved to New York to work at Take-Two Interactive. And then not long after that, in 1998, the pair -- along with former BMG Interactive executive, Jamie King -- founded Rockstar Games, and the rest is, well, history.

Rockstar Games is perhaps the most prominent developer and publisher in the business, mostly thanks to Grand Theft Auto, which has put it at the top of the video game world. And since its creation, Houser has been at the helm, helping shape its portfolio as a producer, writer, and creative lead. He's been especially involved with Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, the company's two biggest franchises.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word on where Houser will go next or who will replace his giant shoes. That said, while Dan Houser is leaving behind the company, it looks like, for now, his brother Sam is staying.