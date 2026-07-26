Free Ubisoft Game Hailed by PS Plus Users as One of the Best Looking Games of the Generation

A Ubisoft game free with PlayStation Plus is being hailed by subscribers between PS5 and PS5 Pro as one of the best-looking games of the generation. And for what it is worth, it is certainly, by certain metrics, one of the best-looking games on PS5, and certainly among the PS5 games currently free with PS Plus. More specifically, the Ubisoft game is currently free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but not PS Plus Essential.

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Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one of the top posts this week is a post with mighty praise for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. More precisely, the post hails the open-world action-adventure game from 2023 as “one of the most visually impressive games of this generation.” And considering the post has 1,300 votes of approval and many comments echoing its sentiment, it’s safe to say others think this as well.

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One of the Best Looking PS5 Games, But Far From One of the Best PS5 Games

While many comments on the post reinforce the take, others note that while the game looks great, it doesn’t play great, which explains why its Metacritic range is 72 to 75 and not in the high 80s or low 90s like many other of the best-looking games on PS5. And this also explains why it didn’t sell terribly well, despite being attached to a massive IP.

“It looks super good, but it felt repetitive like an hour or two in,” reads one of the top comments on the post. Another comment adds: “This game is one of the best examples of ‘graphics aren’t everything’.”

The main divide on this game is born from gamers who priortize the gameplay experience and those who can overlook lackluster gameplay in favor of priortization of exploration and immersion.

The game’s graphics have been a talking point since its release in 2023, so none of this chatter is new, but it’s been building momentum as the game drops in price and when it went free with 66% of PS Plus tiers. To this end, it was one of the most-played PS5 games back at the start of the year, three years after its release. This was primarily because of the release of Fire and Ash causing a surge in interest.

For what it is worth, we enjoyed our time with the Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment game, awarding it a 4/5 in our official review, highlighting not only how beautiful the game, but how fun its sandbox open world is to explore and interact with. That said, like many modern open-world Ubisoft games, it is very forumalic.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.