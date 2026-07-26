5 Shooters We Want To See Remade After Halo: Campaign Evolved

Halo: Campaign Evolved is set to be a major boost for the long-running series. Microsoft is bringing Master Chief back to his roots for a fully updated version of the classic game. With it looking so strong, it got me thinking about other shooters I’d love to see get the remake treatment. To keep in the spirit of Halo: Campaign Evolved, I’m mostly focusing on the single-player campaigns of these games, while also picking shooters from across the spectrum. Here are five shooters that I need now that Halo: Campaign Evolved is out.

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5) TimeSplitters

Image courtesy of Free Radical Design

The TimeSplitters series has been in limbo for years. TimeSplitters 4 was first rumored in 2007, and various efforts have been made over the last few decades to get the project off the ground. However, all of those attempts have stalled for one reason or another. There have also been plenty of scuttlebutt about a remaster or remake project, but once again, nothing has come to fruition.

Well, nothing official. Fans have remade all three games into a single massive project, which is great news for PC players. That said, an official release would make it much easier for everyone else to dive into one of the most inventive and content-packed shooters of all time. I love that TimeSplitters Rewind exists, but a more legitimate release would open the doors for tons of new players. Either way, it’s nice that, if you’re up for putting in some work, you can technically play a new version of TimeSplitters in 2026, but for players like me who play on console, an official release is needed.

4) Star Wars: Republic Commando

A Republic Commando is almost assuredly never coming. That’s not because it’s not one of the best tactical FPS games of its era. The issue here is that it’s set in the Star Wars Legends expanded universe, which Disney often pretends doesn’t exist. You play as Delta Squad, which does exist in the canon, thanks to a short arc in The Clone Wars animated series. However, everything that happens in the game no longer exists in Star Wars.

Still, this is an incredible tactical FPS game that would work perfectly on a modern console. Maybe we can’t get a Republic Commando remake because of Disney being a curmudgeon, but they could at least give us a spiritual sequel starring The Bad Batch. After all, the series was partially based on the hit video game. Disney owes us that at least. Unfortunately, the only thing Disney has made canon from Republic Commando is the term clanker, which is a neat factoid, but not good enough.

3) Medal of Honor: Frontline

Plenty of games have done D-Day. During the early 2000s, it was pretty much required for every developer to put their own spin on the historic battle. Since then, we’ve mostly gotten away from World War II shooters, but there’s something special about the way Medal of Honor: Frontline captured that fateful day. Storming the beach felt appropriately chaotic and harrowing. Obviously, it’s nothing like being there, but you could almost feel the fear through the screen.

Now, to be fair, we did get an HD port of Frontline in 2010 when it came to the PlayStation 3. However, a more substantial remake could be exactly what the series needs for a shot in the arm. Even if EA doesn’t want to revive the series, remaking Frontline would be a good way for the company to build some goodwill at a relatively low cost. Either way, it’s been a minute since a developer took us back to one of the World Wars, so they might as well bring back the best one.

2) Killzone

Killzone has also become a dormant franchise. It’s understandable. If you’re Guerrilla Games and you snag a hit like Horizon Zero Dawn, you’re going to stick with it, even if that means dropping your fan-favorite shooter series. And with Guerrilla stuck working on Horizon for the foreseeable future, it’s unlikely we’ll get a new Killzone any time soon. Maybe Sony decides to bring in someone new, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.

Instead, our only real chance at a “new” Killzone is a remake. Technically, we did get a remake in 2012 as part of the Killzone Trilogy compilation that Supermassive Games assisted with. However, seeing something more substantial would energize fans, giving Sony some much-needed goodwill after recent decisions. The good news is that wheels have been greased a bit recently, as Helldivers 2 had a Killzone crossover in 2024. I’m not saying that means a project is in the works, but it could happen someday.

1) The Operative: No One Lives Forever

Monolith Productions was one of the best developers in the game before Warner Bros. closed its doors. I did not include one of the studio’s other games, F.E.A.R., on this list despite it being the best horror shooter of all time. That’s mostly because I don’t trust anyone besides Monolith to get the genre’s best enemy AI right with a remake project. I am nearly as squeamish about anyone else putting their hands on No One Lives Forever, a phenomenal spy game with an equally good sequel, but the world needs an easy way to play this classic.

I really hope it happens someday, but like Republic Commando, it’s going to take some work. The situation is different here, as nobody really knows who has the rights to No One Lives Forever‘s IP. That’s why you can’t even pick up a re-release, let alone dream about a remake project. There have been fan efforts to bring back the first game and its sequel, and Nightdive Studios was working on the rights issues as recently as 2025. Hopefully, they can work something out because this shooter RPG would sell gangbusters with modern updates and visual polish.

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