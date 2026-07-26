Marvel’s New Hero Rush Game Makes Surprise Debut, Watch The Gameplay Trailer

Marvel continues to be a force in the gaming space, and that’s likely not changing anytime soon. From its incredibly successful collaboration with Magic: The Gathering and recent release of Marvel Legendary 2.0 to the highly anticipated release of Insomniac’s Wolverine game, Marvel seems to be hitting on all cylinders with gaming, and now it has just revealed a brand new game titled Marvel Hero Rush. The game made its big debut in Hong Kong, but now more details have been revealed, and not only have we collected everything we know about the new game in one place, but you can watch a tutorial video on how the game plays below as well.

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Marvel Hero Rush is a new trading card game featuring head-to-head combat with some of your favorite Marvel characters, but it looks to play distinctly differently than most of the TCGs currently on the market. Marvel Hero Rush is developed by Card Fun and was showcased at Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong (via kouritensg). The game is launching with four Starter Decks based on different Infinity Stones, including Reality, Mind, Space, and Time at launch, and there will be Avengers Booster Packs available as well.

You’ll call heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, and more into action on the battlefield, but position matters when attacking the other team, and you’ll also need to sacrifice some weaker power heroes to call stronger ones in. There’s definitely an added level of complexity with Hero Rush, and you can watch how a typical game plays in the video above.

Marvel’s Hero Rush Features Avengers Favorites and A Welcome Layer of Strategy

Something that’s quickly apparent after watching Marvel Hero Rush in action is that there’s a bit more strategy than possibly expected, and that’s largely due to how you call heroes to the battlefield and where you place them. When you call heroes, you can call them to your base or a Battle Zone, and when they are in your base, they cannot be targeted by enemies, but they also can’t attack. There’s also an action that allows you to place 1 card face down in your base, which can be utilized when you call in a more powerful hero to the battle zone, and you also gain a card using this action.

Let’s talk about calling in heroes, because it’s a major part of the game. Hero Rush features an assembly of Marvel heroes and villains, including Black Panther, Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow, War Machine, Captain America, Ultron, Nick Fury, Ant-Man, and more, and the box art also features Spider-Man, Venom, and Thanos. These characters have cards of various levels, and if a card is level 1 to 3, you can call that hero to your battle zone with no additional action needed.

After the 1st turn, you can call up to 3 heroes on a turn, placing them in either a Battle Zone or at base. If you want to play a level 4 to 6 character, though, you’ll need to pay that level cost by retreating heroes and set cards that equal up to that number. For instance, a level 6 Captain America would be paid for by retreating a level 3 character, a level 2 character, and 1 set card to equal 6. Then you can move the level 6 Cap to a Battle Zone for use.

Speaking of Battle Zones, there’s a lot of strategy when it comes to placement. There are four Battle Zones, including Front, Back, Left Wing, and Right Wing, and whether or not you can attack or which enemies you have access to will depend on the range of your character. At the start of your Battle Phase, you can freely adjust the positions of your characters in Battle Zones, and then the attack begins. A range of 1 (R1) means you can attack directly in front of you, while R2 means you can hit two spots away, which would include the Wing Battle Zones. Once the battle begins, you compare power, and whoever has the higher power wins the battle, sending the loser’s cards to the Retreat area.

Now, this brings us to how to win the game, which comes down to Rush Points. When you are able to attack an opponent’s Battle Zone that is empty, you score a Rush Point, allowing you to move a card from your Rush Deck to the Timeline area. Once you are able to obtain 9 Rush Points, you win the game, though you can also win the game if your opponent’s Character Deck runs out of cards.

That’s not all though, as character cards have various effects that can alter your cards or the opponent’s cards, and some allow you to boost your cards by placing them beneath a character. There are also trigger cards to consider, and there’s also a Counter Phase after every Battle Phase that can help you either push against your opponent even more or help you recover some ground depending on what options you have access to.

Right now, Marvel Hero Rush doesn’t have a release date, but hopefully we’ll learn more about a stateside release soon.

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