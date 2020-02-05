Evo 2020 Games Lineup Revealed, Mortal Kombat 11 Snubbed

Tonight, as it promised it would, Evo announced the full eight-game lineup for Evo 2020, which features just about every game you'd expect, however, there's one notable game missing. More specifically, Evo has revealed that the following games will be at Evo 2020: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tekken 7, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Samurai Showdown, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Soul Calibur VI, and Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r].

As you can see, no real surprises here, however, after the reveal was complete many were shocked that Mortal Kombat 11 didn't get a spot. After all, it was 2019's biggest fighting game, and one of the biggest fighting game releases in a long time, not named Super Smash Bros.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes will be present with an 8-player invitational tournament.

This is the #Evo2020 game lineup! Which games will you be competing in this year? pic.twitter.com/OgmaO9bUgG — EVO (@EVO) February 5, 2020

As for Super Smash Bros. Melee, it obviously isn't returning after being booted last year, and between this and Mortal Kombat 11's snub, some fighting game players aren't very happy. Meanwhile, many others seem quite pleased with this year's lineup.

Press F for Mortal Kombat 11, it wasn't taken for a ride to EVO — José Julio Jiménez (@JosJulioJimnez2) February 5, 2020

Dope ass line up. I know its a pipe dream but was still pullin for Battle For The Grid. Still diggin this line up tho. pic.twitter.com/8qwWOHTHDp — Snek Dredz (@BreezyHyena) February 5, 2020

No mK11? Wow — HopefulRedskinsFan (@BLACKGUY855) February 5, 2020

MARVEL 2 IS BACK, But no blazblue CTB?! pic.twitter.com/UUvzqTquKm — SciurusAlpha (@SciurusH) February 5, 2020

Just come out and say y’all hate NRS stop keeping it a secret — Matr!x (@ThuhMatrix) February 5, 2020

Evo 2020 is set go down on July 31 and August 2 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Did Evo get it right this year?