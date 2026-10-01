Gears of War: E-Day Metacritic Score Revealed, And It’s the Highest Rated Entry Since Gears of War 3

Reviews for Gears of War: E-Day have finally come out ahead just as Early Access has started, and it looks to be a series-best. As the first new Gears title in years, fans had high hopes that the prequel would live up to the lofty expectations past entries set. While the multiplayer isn’t accounted for, if it’s anything like the campaign, it may just join the ranks of past titles, including Gears of War 3.

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As of writing, the Metacritic score for Gears of War: E-Day rests at 87/100 with 28 reviews. It’s important to note, as mentioned above, that many of the reviews are in progress, as multiplayer was not provided, just the game’s campaign. The reviews were all for Xbox Series X|S, as the title is not (and likely won’t) be available for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 given the company’s newfound promise of exclusivity. Luckily, it seems The Coalition still has what it takes to deliver more great stories in the Gears of War universe.

Gears of War: E-Day is the Highest Rated Modern Gears Title in Years

Courtesy of The Coalition

The Gears of War series has always been one of Xbox’s biggest franchises, up there with Halo and Forza. While the newer entries have charted a different path with new protagonists, many still fall back to Marcus and the gang from the originals. With Gears of War: E-Day, it seems going back to its roots was well-received.

In the past, Gears of War 1-3 had scores in the 90s, with the first title scoring an impressive 94, followed by GoW 2 with 93 and GoW 3 with 91. The new titles, Gears 4 and Gears 5, both received an 84, which, while not bad, isn’t as high as the predecessors. So, with Gears of War: E-Day already up to 87 and not yet done, it does bode well for fans hungry for more from the legendary series.

Xbox, especially in recent months, has undergone many changes and it, unfortunately, has led to several closures and layoffs. Most drastically, its first-party studios have seen massive reductions, with some like Double Fine and Compulsion Games forced to go independent. Many have worried that the same fate may hit The Coalition, as it seemed like no game was safe. This especially hit home when, during the last layoffs, many team members on E-Day were cut, as well as Halo being handed over to Activision.

While the high Metacritic score does give a lot of hope to fans that The Coalition won’t get the axe, there’s no telling if it’ll meet the standards now set with the new Xbox management. Even still, Gears of War: E-Day looks to be a great new entry in the franchise that has always strived for great things.

Gears of War: E-Day releases on October 6th on PC and Xbox Series X|S. However, if you own the Premium Version, you can start playing the game via Early Access. The title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass starting October 6th.