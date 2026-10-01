Dino Crisis 2 Is Coming to PS5, But Capcom Is Still Missing the Point

For the longest time during my youth, I was a Nintendo kid. In the late 80s and early 90s, I had an NES, SNES, and Game Boy. In 1996, I landed a Nintendo 64 and began crashing through virtual worlds on a 3D plane. But in the Summer of 1999, a new game entered the fray that I absolutely knew I must have. Dino Crisis from Capcom, a survival horror featuring dinosaurs, was coming to the PlayStation. I pounded the pavement and mowed as many lawns as I could to secure my first non-Nintendo console alongside Dino Crisis. As a Jurassic Park fanboy, dinosaurs absolutely thrilled me to no end, and Dino Crisis did just that. Surviving blood-thirsty dinosaurs was a virtual dream. The game also came with a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis demo disc, which eventually introduced me to an all-new fandom. But at the end of the day, Dino Crisis, for me, was a console seller and one of my fondest gaming memories. Without it, I’d have never experienced classics like Crash Bandicoot, Final Fantasy VII, or Metal Gear Solid.

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On the ground level, gaming fans know exactly what they want from their favorite developers and publishers. And while my Dino Crisis experience is unique to me, it’s not difficult to see across forums and social media that many other fans long for the franchise’s return. Unfortunately, it often feels like the decision-makers at major publishers miss what’s right in front of their very eyes.

Capcom Knows That a Dino Crisis Fandom Exists

It’s safe to say that dinosaurs are ironically an undying breed in the minds of the public. They may be millions of years removed from us, but they live on in our wildest imaginations. They’ve fascinated us for years, and Hollywood is finally getting the idea. The Jurassic Park films have long held a monopoly on blockbuster dinosaur productions. But finally, new mainstream productions are emerging, such as the Adam Driver-led 65 or the recent critically acclaimed The End of Oak Street. has even garnered a cult following, with a sequel film already in the works. Saber Interactive is also working on a first-person survival Jurassic Park game set just after the events of the original film. The demand exists, and Capcom knows it. The publisher released the original Dino Crisis on PS5 in 2024 for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. However, locking the game behind a subscription paywall didn’t sit well with fans. Not long after, the game became available for standalone purchase.

Now, Dino Crisis 2 is headed to the PS5, as confirmed by Capcom this past month. Fans will now be able to relive the more action-oriented sequel to the original dino survival-horror hit. While gaining access to the sequel on a modern platform is welcome, it’s not the same as a franchise revival. What the Dino Crisis 2 release will do is remind fans of what they’re missing: a modern revival of the franchise.

Reviving Dormant Franchises Is Clearly Within Capcom’s Wheelhouse

In 2019, Capcom released the Resident Evil 2 remake to critical acclaim. Modernizing one of the series’ most popular entries was a fiscally sound decision on the developer’s part. As of mid-2026, the game has sold a whopping 19.75 million copies, claiming the title of the best-selling Resident Evil game ever. Capcom has spent the years since successfully remaking Resident Evil games. Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 all prove that these games can be remade while retaining the heart and soul of the originals. Capcom managed to strike an expert balance between new and old. And while not a remake, this happened once again with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a revival of the once-dormant samurai series that has already seen critical and commercial success.

Dino Crisis might not be Resident Evil, but it clearly shares plenty of DNA with its survival-horror sibling. All the classic Resident Evil trappings exist, including scarce supplies, save rooms, and horrifying sequences and violence. However, I’d argue that Dino Crisis might be even more terrifying. As hunters, dinosaurs have far more intellect and speed than the average shambling zombie. Regardless, Capcom clearly has figured out a tried-and-true blueprint for bringing its classic catalog forward. There’s really no reason that a Dino Crisis remake can’t be next in Capcom’s pipeline.

Dinosaurs x Survival Horror is a potent modern cocktail. To be frank, Dino Crisis sells itself. Until a remake is definitively placed on the table, Capcom is leaving behind mountains of revenue. While dinosaurs have always been a popular subject in entertainment media, survival horror has hit an all-time high with the genre’s modern resurgence. At this stage, a revival is a no-brainer. Bringing Dino Crisis 2 to the PS5 is a nice treat for fans, but the real prize would be giving the series somewhere new to go. With the recent success of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Capcom has stated its interest in reviving other dormant IP recently. The ball’s in your court, Capcom.