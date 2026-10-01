Kena: Scars of Kosmora Delayed Alongside New Story Details

Games vaguely labeled for 2026 are running out of runway. The year is rapidly coming to a close, so it is pretty likely any title without a firm 2026 date is not going to end up making it out before New Year’s Eve. Kena: Scars of Kosmora is one of these games, and developer Ember Lab has come out and said the obvious by delaying the action game out of 2026.

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Writer Thomas Varga and COO Josh Grier took to the PlayStation Blog to relay the news. The two cited the typical reasons: the will for polish and game’s bigger scope.

“We want to deliver a top-notch game that exceeds the quality we achieved with our 2021 debut, Bridge of Spirits, and at a much bigger scale,” said the post. “To do that we need just a bit more time. Pushing our release into 2027 gives us the ability to really polish the expanded game experience we want to deliver. In the meantime, we wanted to share more about the world you’ll get to explore soon!”

The two did not give a more specific date or window for its PS5 and PC launch, so it’s unclear when exactly this title is going to be coming out. That said, February is rather brutal, as it already has God of War Laufey, Metro 2039, Fable, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and Persona 4 Revival. A smaller game like Scars of Kosmora likely has a better chance of sticking out in a different month, granted said month doesn’t eventually get crowded like February.

Ember Lab Lab Delayed Kena: Scars of Kosmora but Also Revealed Some Story Tidbits

image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PlayStation Blog post wasn’t just a simple delay announcement, as Ember also took the chance to reveal more about the game’s world and story. Kena’s ability to help spirits with their pain has meant she hasn’t been able to focus on herself, which is what sends her to the island of Kosmora. This island will have its own temples across four different cultures, all of which were seemingly crippled by a mysterious cataclysm. It appears as though these temples will act as dungeons, since Ember noted they are a “big part of the game” and will “challenge players’ skills and pay off with transformative rewards that propel Kena’s adventure.”

There are also more open areas, and this is where her large canine comes into play. This ancient and unnamed mount will help with traversal, puzzles, and combat, but details are quite thin.

The entire post also says a lot without actually giving many concrete details. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer from February is still all Ember has shown of the game in action, so there are still many mysteries to uncover.

Was this delay the right move? And what do you want to see in a Kena sequel? Tell us in the comments.