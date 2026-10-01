PlayStation Plus October Change Slammed by Users: “They Made It Worse”

Sony announced the free PlayStation Plus games for October 2026, and unfortunately, the lineup does feature a single horror game. As you would expect, subscribers weren’t very pleased with this. In one part of the world, though, PlayStation has announced a change in the lineup. And the good news is the lineup does include a horror game. The bad news is it’s not a very new horror game, and it’s not very good either. Still, it’s a horror, but subscribers are only getting it if they are in Japan.

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In Japan, what is arguably the standout game in the normal lineup, Hunt: Showdown 1896, has been replaced with Hello Neighbor. Developed by Russian studio Dynamic Pixels, which rebranded in 2020 to Eerie Guest Studios, Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game and, according to its 38 to 42 Metacritic range, a pretty poor one. That said, while critics blasted the game, consumers enjoyed it. To this end, it has a 4.08 out of 5 stars after a much larger sample size of reviews. And it sold millions of copies in the process, establishing a series featuring sequels and spin-offs. That said, subscribers on the PS Plus Reddit page are not impressed with it being the replacement game.

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“It’s Baffling”

“They somehow made it worse. I’m usually a glazer when it comes to PlayStation Plus games, but this month is just not good,” reads one of the top comments on a post spotlighting the substitution.

Another comment adds: “Metacritic rating of 38 on PC and 42 on Xbox, no rating for PS4/PS5. And the game has been on Extra for a long time. It’s baffling that they couldn’t think of adding any other game as a replacement.”

Almost every comment is some variation of the two above. That said, it appears to be more a reflection of the mood of subscribers this month than a reflection on this specific change. And to be fair, this is one of the worst PS Plus months of the PS5 generation, and it came during a major holiday month that should be an easy lineup with a good horror game inclusion. At least subscribers in Japan are getting a horror game; it’s just not the best horror game.

While the October 2026 PlayStation Plus lineup is a bust, the September 2026 lineup is still available. It’s not amazing, but it’s certainly much better than the October 2026 lineup. Meanwhile, the October 2026 lineup for PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium has yet to be announced by Sony. This should change this coming week. In the meantime, on the same Reddit page, subscribers are encouraging each other not to sleep on a survival horror game with Bloodborne vibes that was recently added to the aforementioned Extra and Premium libraries.