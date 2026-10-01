PS1 Exclusive Game From 1999 Getting Official Remaster This Month

A PS1 exclusive game from 1999 is officially getting a new remaster later this month, on October 29. And while the original game was a PlayStation exclusive, this new remaster is coming to multiple platforms. These platforms include PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X. What they don’t include are Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox One. In the case of the former, the Nintendo Switch version will be playable on its successor console via backward compatibility. Those on Xbox One are simply out of luck, though. Meanwhile, the PC version will be distributed through both Steam and GOG.

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On October 29, via the aforementioned platforms, developer Argonaut Games will specifically release Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos, a remaster of Croc 2. The release follows its 2025 remaster of the first game, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. This first remaster earned a 69 on Metacritic, a 90% rating on Steam, a 4.58 out of 5 on the PlayStation Store, and a perfect 5/5 stars on the Xbox Store. In other words, critics didn’t overly love the remaster, but players did. It’s safe to assume the remaster of the second game will be similar in scope and quality and thus be somewhere in this ballpark in terms of reception; though, it’s worth noting the original first game earned a better reception than the original sequel, so this may skew results. As for price, there is no word on price, but it will presumably cost the same as the first remaster, which is $30.

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A PS1 Game Made Modern

As you would expect, PS1 nostalgics who played this game in 1999 or the early 2000s are excited to see it back. The 3D platformers weren’t obscure releases, but they certainly weren’t substantial releases either, so there was no guarantee they would ever return. To this end, the newest trailer for the game has 314 likes to 7 dislikes.

“The fastest take my money now ever,” reads one of the top comments on the game’s new trailer. Another adds, “I remember when this came out on PlayStation in 1999! Can’t wait to return to the Kingdom!”

A third comment further drives home the point: “Yes! Yes! A thousand times yes! But seriously, this just made my day.”

As for what is new with the remaster, just like the remaster of the first game, the visuals have been rebuilt and upgraded to HD; there is an updated camera, modern controls, new retro visual modes, and a new in-game museum.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the retro game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.