The Witcher Season 2 Will Reportedly Feature a Fan-Favorite Monster

All eyes are on Netflix for season 2 of their brand new hit The Witcher, and while we don't know everything that the upcoming season will include just yet, a new report does indicate a fan-favorite monster from the books and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will make an appearance. According to Redanian Intelligence's sources, the ancient and powerful forest monsters known as Leshens will make an appearance in an episode during season 2. Not much else is revealed, though they say that a Leshen (or Leshy) will have an encounter with one of Witcher's characters that will end up having "serious consequences". No word on what those consequences are, but we're betting on it being Geralt or Ciri.

The fact that a Leshen or Leshy is set to appear at all is great news, and we can't wait to see what the team does with the powerful creature. Leshens are only mentioned in the books, but in the games are involved with a particularly memorable quest, one that has Geralt taking on the creature in its own domain. They also pop up several other times in the game.

The Leshen is definitely a fan favorite and even recently received its own Funko POP Moment, so we are definitely interested to see what the Netflix team can do with the creature and the battle. The show tries to draw more inspiration from the books regarding its character designs, so odds are the Leshen or Leshy will look a bit different. That said, we imagine the Leshen might still feature some very distinctive characteristics, like the large antlers and white skull.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

