Mortal Kombat Fan Art Combines Reptile With Mark Zuckerberg

While Mortal Kombat 11's roster snubbed Reptile, Mortal Kombat fans haven't forgotten Syzoth, one of the series' few original characters who debuted in the very first Mortal Kombat arcade game as a secret character before making his playable debut in Mortal Kombat II. As you may know, there's been plenty of demand -- pre and post-launch -- for the character to be added to the game, but it looks like NetherRealm Studios has other plans. That said, like other snubbed characters, for now Reptile will just have to live on through fan art.

Now, the Mortal Kombat community is one of the largest and most dedicated communities in gaming. What I'm trying to say, is there's a lot of fan art, which is normal of character-driven games. Now, I don't recommend Google-ing around for this stuff unless you have safe mode enabled, because otherwise your screen is going to populate full of NSFW fan art of Mileena and Rain. That said, today the Internet has blessed us with the increasingly rare SFW Mortal Kombat fan art, and it's of Reptile. More specifically, it's Reptile mixed with Mark Zuckerberg, which is as unnerving as you'd expect.

(Photo: Marman via MegaMacman)

Now, we all know that Jade is the greatest Mortal Kombat character, but Reptile is a close second. Again, it's a tragedy the character was left out of Mortal Kombat 11. However, it's alright, because hopefully come Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios will add the character back into the roster with a special Mark Zuckerberg skin. That would more than make up for the fighter being left out of MK11.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a native PS5 or Xbox Series X port, but presumably the 2019 best-selling fighting game will come to both with all the DLC characters packed in.

