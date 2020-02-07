New PS5 Video Imagines What the DualShock 5 Will Look like

The PlayStation 5 is set to release later this year, yet we haven't seen what the console looks or what its controller looks like. Further, we don't know when exactly it will hit, how much it will cost, what features it will be packing, or even what games will launch alongside it. We know basically nothing about the console, and despite rumors of a PS5 reveal event this month, it doesn't seem like this is going to change anytime in the immediate future. As a result, many PlayStation fans are starting to grow a little restless. That said, if you're one of these people, this new fanmade video may hold you over.

Created by Giuseppe Spinelli, this new fanmade video has been making the rounds for its incredible imagining of the DualShock 5, also known as the PlayStation 5's controller. In the nearly three-minute long video, a highly-detailed DualShock 5 is shown off, or at least what the artist and animator thinks the controller could look like, presumably based of scuttlebutt and patents pertaining to the piece of hardware. And as you can see, it largely looks like the PS4 controller, which is what many suspect it will be, a refined DualShock 4.

The video also dives into the confirmed and potential features of the controller, such as haptic feedback, interchangeable thunbsticks, and removable back paddles.

Now, as you may know, PlayStation is well-known for its "hype" videos. It's the best in the business when it comes to this type of marketing and promotion, which speaks to the quality of this video that by and large it looks like something officially released on the PlayStation YouTube channel.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season, though there are concerns that, along with the Xbox Series X, it may be delayed.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the PS5, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of next-gen console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.