Incredible Diablo 4 Cosplay Has Us Ready to Conquer Evil
After a disastrous 2019, Blizzard won the hearts and wallets of a few gamers back with the announcement of Diablo 4 at BlizzCon, which despite bad PR surrounding it, is one of the most anticipated games currently announced. That said, it sounds like it's still years away, and who knows when Blizzard will talk about the online dungeon crawler action RPG next. Presumably, it will show off the game more at next year's BlizzCon, but that's still awhile away.
That said, if you're itching for some Diablo 4 news or media, sorry, there is none. However, what there is though is an incredible new Diablo 4 cosplay by Sonia Grillet that is easily one of the best Diablo cosplays I've ever seen. And what makes it even more impressive is that Grillet made it herself. I can hardly make myself a peanut butter sandwich, so it absolutely baffles me how anyone could create something as incredible as this.
"Hi, I'm Sonia, 26yo. From Paris, France. ❤️ I'm a cosplayer, streamer and concept artist. And you ?" [Demain dans #LeMatin : 8 Conseils pour commencer le cosplay - Sur LeStream de 7 à 10h] I love this picture of @dangerpowersphotography . 😊 Cosplay and design by @cinderys_art Inspired by @playdiablo #Cosplay #BlizzCon #Diablo #diablocosplay #leahcosplay #primeevil #blizzcon2019 #blizzconcosplay
For those that don't know: in Diablo 4, players will attempt to bring hope back to the world by finally vanquishing evil, from cannibalistic demon-worshipping cultists to the new drowned undead that emerge from coastlines only to find prey to drag back into their watery grave. Beyond this, players will once again be facing off against Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, and the Queen of Succubi. Further, the events of the previous games have depleted the forces of both the angels and demons, which has allowed Lillith to establish power in Sactuary, which she is the co-creator of with Inarius, an angel.
"Your soul is mine!" 🔥😈 Photographer : @daveyangphoto I'm ready to start my next project ! Diablo was a big baby, but Ruiner Nergigante will be huge too ! ❤️ Cosplay and Design : @cinderys_art Inspired by @playdiablo #Cosplay #Diablo #BlizzCon #blizzcon2019 #diablocosplay #leahcosplay #Leah
News : Diablo Cosplay Book ! ❤️🔥 I will try to release the ebook in one or two weeks. I have delay with commissions, so I want to do that first... I just feel tired and slow since BlizzCon... I need so much rest, Netflix and chill, and also chocolate !! 😭 Design inspired by @playdiablo Photographer : @projectbazooka Cosplayer : @cinderys_art #Cosplay #Diablo #BlizzCon #Leah #diablocosplay #evil #blizzconcosplay
Diablo 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or next-gen ports, but presumably the latter are in the pipeline, and the former is certainly a possibility until ruled out. Meanwhile, there's also currently no word of when the game will release, but Blizzard has suggested it will be awhile before the next installment in popular and iconic series hits.