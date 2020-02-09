Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 DLC Announced

Dragon Ball FighterZ today revealed a good chunk of its Season 3 DLC content with a new trailer once again confirming Ultra Instinct Goku. Not content to simply rest on its laurels, however, by showing off gameplay for the already revealed fighter, Dragon Ball FighterZ revealed that Kefla, the powerful combined Saiyan form of Kale and Caulifla, will actually join the game first.

The trailer debuted at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Finals today, and confirms a number of new odds and ends for the popular anime fighting video game. Specifically, Kefla was announced, and gameplay for both her and Ultra Instinct Goku was revealed. Additionally, Kefla has a definitive release date of February 28th.

But that's not all! Ultra Instinct Goku is scheduled for a Spring 2020 release, and there are three more fighters still to be announced. Given the sheer variety of Gokus already included in the fighting video game across its already released DLC, it's hard to imagine including yet another here, but just about anybody else could be a real possibility.

True power knows no limits.

The 3rd Season of Dragon Ball FighterZ begins on 26 February!

Play Kefla on 28 February, or get the FighterZ Pass 3 to get 2 days of early access to each character!#DBFZWT pic.twitter.com/8w8rXfFJ9d — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) February 9, 2020

What do you think of what we've seen of the new Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC so far? Are you excited to play as Kefla when she releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Kefla, the next DLC fighter, is set to join the fighting video game on February 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.