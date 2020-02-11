The Last of Us Part II Gets a Free PS4 Theme

While PlayStation 4 has a number of major games set for release this year, just about all of them have seen delays, at one point or another. Such is the case with Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II. The title was supposed to release this month, but the game will instead drop in May. Fortunately, Sony and Naughty Dog have a small extra to tide fans over in the meantime in the form of a free dynamic theme for the PS4! During the daytime, the theme shows Ellie sitting under a well-lit tree as she strums her guitar. When night falls, however, Ellie crouches, ready to do battle.

Fans would certainly prefer having the game versus a theme, but it's hard to argue with a cool freebie. The Last of Us Part II picks up five years after the critically-acclaimed original. While the first game put players in the role of Joel, the sequel takes place from Ellie's perspective, though both characters return for the upcoming game. Ellie's starring role is showcased front and center in both versions of the new theme. The two images were revealed last month as part of Dark Horse Books' upcoming The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition. The daytime image appears on the book's slipcover, while the night image appears on the book itself.

To receive the theme, players must input 4FMP-BBNM-J5L3 in the PlayStation Store. Players in other territories can find their respective download codes in the tweet from Naughty Dog below.

Our new The Last of Us Part II Duality theme shifts between night and day based on your PS4's clock. Get it for free by using these codes on @PlayStation Store: Americas: 4FMP-BBNM-J5L3

Europe/AU/NZ/RU/ME/Africa/India: 9DEK-PKNG-N445

Japan: R833-6TNN-FFXF

Codes expire 2/11/21 pic.twitter.com/vcZivO5iV4 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 11, 2020

It will be interesting to see if the upcoming game can live up to the accolades of its predecessor. Naughty Dog cited that reason for the game's delay, while also mentioning a desire to place a smaller amount of stress on the team. The Last of Us Part II is now slated to release May 29th.

Are you looking forward to The Last of Us Part II? Do you plan on downloading the free theme? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!