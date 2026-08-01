First Your ID, Then Your Wallet: Roblox Players Call Out New Premium Push

Roblox has spent much of the past year encouraging players to verify their age as the platform expands age-based communication features and experiences. On paper, the initiative is about making Roblox safer by better separating younger and older users and instituting much needed communications safety features. But a new prompt circulating online has players questioning whether the company’s latest verification push is doing more than improving safety. Instead, many think Roblox is using the moment to put more people on the path toward an auto-renewing Premium subscription.

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That conversation kicked off after a Reddit user shared a screenshot showing Roblox promoting Premium alongside its age verification process. The post gained traction, with players arguing that what should be a straightforward identity check instead feels like the first step of a subscription funnel. Rather than simply verifying their age and moving on, users are immediately presented with Premium and its benefits, leading many commenters to accuse Roblox of turning a safety feature into another opportunity to sell a monthly membership.

This Isn’t the First Time Roblox Has Connected Access to Paid Services

For longtime Roblox creators, the strategy probably feels familiar. Earlier this year, Roblox significantly overhauled its Marketplace rules, requiring many creators to maintain Roblox Premium or Roblox Plus subscriptions before they can upload and sell avatar items. The company positioned those changes as part of a broader effort to improve Marketplace quality and reduce spam, copied assets, and low-effort uploads.

Importantly, players do not need a Premium subscription to verify their age. The criticism isn’t that Roblox has paywalled verification. It’s that the company is increasingly using key moments on the platform to encourage paid subscriptions. Creators have already felt that shift firsthand. Roblox recently increased the upload fee for classic 2D clothing to 80 Robux and now requires creators to maintain either a Roblox Premium or Roblox Plus subscription before they can upload and sell those items. In other words, if you want to participate in the Marketplace as a clothing creator, Roblox now expects you to pay for that privilege. Seeing Premium promoted alongside age verification makes it easy to understand why some players believe the same subscription-first strategy is beginning to reach the consumer side of the platform as well.

This Isn’t About Age Verification. It’s About Subscriptions.

Let’s call this what it looks like. Roblox isn’t simply reminding players that Plus exists. It’s putting that offer directly in front of users at the exact moment they’re completing an important account action. That’s Marketing 101. Get someone through the first step, introduce the subscription while you have their attention, and hope enough people forget to turn off auto renew once the free period ends.

Roblox has already asked creators to subscribe if they want access to more of the Marketplace. Now players are seeing a similar strategy appear alongside one of the platform’s biggest safety initiatives. Separately, each decision has a reasonable explanation. Together, they paint a pretty clear picture of a company that’s increasingly using key moments in the Roblox experience to encourage users into recurring subscriptions. Whether that’s a smart business strategy or an overreach is up for debate, but it’s easy to understand why players are starting to connect the dots.