Roblox Updated Its Created Item Rules, and Now Its Own Rewards Are Getting Flagged

Roblox has spent much of 2026 tightening the rules around what creators can upload and sell through the Marketplace, introducing stricter moderation and publishing requirements as part of a broader effort to crack down on copied assets, spam, and other rule-breaking content. While those changes are primarily aimed at creator-made items, players recently spotted an ironic situation involving one of Roblox’s own official rewards, raising questions about just how far the company’s automated review systems reach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That conversation started after a player shared a screenshot on Reddit showing the VFX Staff of Wizardry marked “Under Review” after claiming it during the Roblox Innovation Awards 2026 event. The warning said players would receive a refund if the item was ultimately removed, leading some to wonder whether Roblox’s own moderation tools had flagged an official Roblox-created item. Other users suggested it may simply be a temporary review message that occasionally appears after claiming new rewards. Either way, the screenshot quickly spread because of the irony of Roblox seemingly putting one of its own creations under review.

What Is the Roblox Innovation Awards and How Do You Get the Staff?

If you’ve never participated before, the Roblox Innovation Awards are the annual celebration of the platform’s biggest games, creators, and experiences. Longtime Roblox players may remember the event by its original name, the Bloxy Awards, before Roblox rebranded it into today’s Innovation Awards. This year’s event takes place inside The Block, an official Roblox experience where players can vote, complete activities, and unlock free cosmetic rewards.

The VFX Staff of Wizardry is one of those free rewards. To unlock it, launch The Block from Roblox, head to the portal area featuring this year’s nominated games, and step into any of the portals to visit one of the nominees. After spending a few seconds in that experience, simply return to The Block, where the badge should unlock automatically and the staff will be added to your inventory. That easy claim process is part of why the “Under Review” screenshot caught so much attention, since players weren’t uploading or creating anything themselves.

Roblox Accidentally Became the Punchline

Whether the VFX Staff of Wizardry was actually caught by Roblox’s moderation system or simply displayed a temporary review message is almost beside the point. The screenshot spread because it’s objectively funny. After months of tightening Marketplace rules and rolling out stricter enforcement for creators, Roblox appeared to have one of its own official rewards stopped for inspection.

It’s not quite as embarrassing as watching your AI robot crash out at its Techutante debut, but it’s the same kind of self-own. Roblox has spent months promoting a cleaner, safer Marketplace, only for one of its own event rewards to seemingly end up on the wrong side of the moderation process. Even if it was nothing more than a harmless hiccup, it’s exactly the kind of screenshot you don’t want circulating while trying to convince creators that your new systems have everything under control.