Epic Games Store's Newest Free Games Are Now Available

Epic Games Store's newest free games -- Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez -- are both now available to download. As always, there's no catches. If you're an Epic Games Store user -- which costs nothing -- you can download both games for free and play them as much as you want, because they are yours to keep. That said, if you're interested in downloading them, make sure to do it before February 20, because after this, they will be replaced with a new free game.

As you may know, Epic Games Store gives out a free game every week, and sometimes it will even give out multiple free games a week. This is one of those weeks. And unlike some previous weeks, there's some great games here, such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance, an open-world medieval RPG that hit back in 2018 to decent critical acclaim and strong sales. Meanwhile, Aztez is a side-scrolling brawler, turn-based strategy that hit in 2017 to even stronger reviews, though it failed to penetrate the market in the same way.

The former is developed by Warhorse Studios, while the latter was made by Team Colorblind, which is notably a studio that consists of only two developers. Below, you can read more about each game, as well as watch trailers for each as well:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance: "Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents' death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices."

Aztez: "Aztez is a unique hybrid of beat 'em up and turn-based strategy, set in the world of the Aztec Empire. Highly technical, real-time, beat-em-up combat events resolve ongoing conflicts in your expanding empire."

Epic Games Store has also revealed that its next free game will be Faeira, which you can read more about here. As alluded to earlier, it will be made free on February 20 and be free until February 27.

For more coverage on the Epic Games Store, be sure to check out the latest news and rumors pertaining to the storefront by clicking right here.