Battlefield 6 Gets First New Update of Season 3, Here Are the Patch Notes

The first new update for Battlefield 6 following the start of Season 3 has now been released. Upon its arrival earlier this month, countless changes and new additions were made to BF6 to kick off Season 3. Since that time, players have naturally come across new issues or have provided feedback on how developer Battlefield Studios can look to improve the game further in the wake of these massive overhauls. Now, a new patch for BF6 is looking to refine the game based on this feedback.

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Downloadable now across Xbox, PS5, and PC platforms, Battlefield 6 update version 1.3.1.5 isn’t a massive one. The biggest changes with this update are tied to certain maps, which contained errors associated with spawn points, out-of-bounds regions, and more. Other than this, Battlefield Studios has also improved the UI on certain screens while resolving a handful of errors related to vehicles.

Moving forward, we’ll undoubtedly be getting some larger updates for BF6 throughout Season 3. In fact, Season 3 will consist of a three-phase release plan that will see new content coming to Battlefield 6 at a steadier pace. This should continue through July, at which point Season 4 will then roll out and will bring another massive content drop at a single time.

Until then, if you’d like to get a look at all of the changes made in this new Battlefield 6 update today, you can find the full patch notes below.

CHANGELOG

PLAYER:

Improved mounting reliability, resolving an issue where players could unexpectedly lose their mounted position.

Solved an issue where decals could fail to appear as intended on certain surfaces.

VEHICLES:

Teammates can now deploy on the AH-6 LittleBird when the gunner seat is occupied.

GADGETS:

Improved MTN-55 Proximity Detector spotting so enemy soldiers are revealed more reliably in certain scenarios.

MAPS & MODES:

Addressed an issue on Hagental Base where players could use the Assault Ladder to leave the intended combat area.

Players can now respawn and redeploy as expected after being eliminated while the “Edit Loadout” screen is open.

Railway to Golmud

Adjusted an Escalation alternate spawn point near Objective B to prevent players from spawning high above the ground.

Destroyed houses near Objective E in Conquest no longer leave floating debris behind.

Objective D in Conquest can no longer be captured from the top of the communications towers.

Resolved an issue where a placeholder Battle Royale loading screen image could appear.

PORTAL:

Updated the “Portal Next – Complex 3” description in Maps & Modes filters.

REDSEC

COMPETITIVE:

Players can now select visual customisation while in the lobby.

Players now receive a clearer message when Ranked Battle Royale matchmaking cannot continue because party members are too far apart in rank.

Placement Rank Points rewards on the Rules and Points page now reflect the latest Ranked Battle Royale balance changes.

Ranked Points counter behaviour has been improved after reaching 999 Ranked Points.

WEAPONS: