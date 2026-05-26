EA Games Just Quietly Delisted A 15-Year-Old Classic

There’s nothing quite as disappointing as seeing a beloved game get removed from storefronts. That’s especially true when it happens with little to no warning, leaving people unable to secure a copy before it’s delisted for good. And in the case of an iconic The Sims spinoff from 2011, that’s exactly what just happened. Years after it was delisted from Steam, The Sims Medieval has apparently died its final death, as it has seemingly been removed from sale on the EA webstore.

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The Sims Medieval came out back in 2011 as a medieval-themed spin-off from the beloved life sim franchise. That was back in the days when EA was constantly putting out interesting spin-offs in addition to its main series Sims games. And though it had its flaws, The Sims Medeival was, frankly, pretty great. In fact, it’s arguably the best spin-off the series ever had. But now, though its official store page does remain live, The Sims Medieval is listed as “not available” for purchase. And as of now, we don’t know why.

The Sad Story of The Sims Medieval Just Got Even More Tragic

courtesy of EA

Unlike main series games, The Sims Medieval didn’t enjoy a very long life. After the base game released in 2011, the spin-off only got a single DLC add-on. Following the late 2011 release of its Pirates and Nobles adventure pack, EA effectively stopped supporting The Sims Medieval. It also didn’t continue to get free patches or updates, leaving the game essentially in a static state not long after its launch. And given the love many fans had for the spin-off, it’s a real shame.

The Sims Medieval was removed from Steam back in 2016, just around 5 years after it released. But until very recently, it was still available to purchase via the EA app. However, reliable life sim news source Sims Community recently noticed that the game is no longer available for purchase. From the looks of it, the long, slow death of a really solid Medieval-themed Sims spin-off has reached its final phase. And as far as I can tell, EA Games hasn’t made any official statements about why the life sim has been delisted.

Of course, given the game’s age and lack of patches, it may be that EA no longer wanted to sell a game that’s tricky to run on modern PCs. But the timing is interesting here, as The Sims 4 recently got a Royalty & Legacy-themed expansion. Many felt this expansion took a lot of what made The Sims Medieval great, but watered it down due to the modern setting of The Sims 4. It’s quite possible that EA didn’t want its older, unsupported title competing with the more recent expansion pack release.

courtesy of Electronic Arts

Some fans have another theory, one that I personally would love to see come to fruition. Could delisting The Sims Medieval 15 years later be paving the way for a full-on remake of the iconic Sims spin-off? Sadly, there isn’t really any evidence to suggest that’s the case just yet. But EA is certainly working on some new The Sims projects, and it’s always possible that a return to wild and wacky spin-offs is among them. Here’s hoping.

For now, what we know is that The Sims Medieval is showing as unavailable for purchase on the EA storefront. As it has already been delisted from Steam and isn’t available on Epic Games, it seems that there is now no way to get a copy of this classic. Those who do already have the game in their library will still be able to play it. But new fans will no longer be able to add this legendary Sims title to their libraries, unless they track down a physical copy.

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