Final Fantasy 7 Remake Fans Can't Figure Out What Happened to Chocobo Chick and Carbuncle Designs

Final Fantasy VII Remake is one of the most anticipated releases of 2020, and the rollout so far has been superb...until now that is. The Final Fantasy VII Remake account revealed three newe designs today for the game, featuring three special summons you can get while playing, and while Cactuar was fine and dandy, the designs for the Chocobo Chick and Carbuncle summons left a lot of fans scratching their heads and requesting a redesign. The issue revolves really around both creature's heads, which feel like they are ridiculously stretched out, and fans aren't loving them in the least.

The Chocobo Chick is actually fine from the eyes down, but the forehead is stretched really far, and it just doesn't look right. It would be one thing if it was all fur, but it doesn't seem to be, and the bottom of the face is in smaller proportions, so it looks off when you see them together.

Take a closer look at three special summons in #FinalFantasy VII Remake! Want to know how to get Chocobo Chick, Carbuncle, and Cactuar? Learn more at our website. #FF7R 👉https://t.co/5ITHMObkaH pic.twitter.com/YfepzQkTAT — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 13, 2020

Still, that's not as bad as Carbuncle. While Chocobo Chick looks stretched, Carbuncle takes that even further, and more so the head looks completely flat. It's like someone hit Carbuncle's head with a pan, flattened it, and then stuck a red gem in the middle of it. It's a shame too because the face is adorable just like in past games, but this new version looks more like Marvel's Tombstone.

Fans were quick to react to the new designs, and we've picked out some of our favorites, which you can check out on the following slides.