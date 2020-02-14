New State of Decay 2 Edition Is Free for All Who Own the Game

Nearly nine months after State of Decay 2 released for the Xbox One, Undead Labs is releasing a new version of the game. It’s called State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, and it’s got a bunch of new content included in it. It’ll be released in March alongside the game’s Steam release, and for anyone who already owns the game, they’re getting the Juggernaut Edition for free. If you bought the more premium versions of the game, you’ve also got some bonuses coming your way.

Undead Labs announced the Juggernaut Edition on Friday and previewed what’s in store for anyone who buys it or those who will be getting it for free. A new map, a better learning experience, and a refined control scheme are just a few of the changes expected to be seen in the updated edition along with bugfixes.

“We created a brand-new open world map for players to explore in a rugged logging town named Providence Ridge, and we completely rebuilt the post-tutorial experience to better teach players the key facets of playing State of Decay 2,” the announcement post said. “There’s also a new category of heavy melee weapons that reward player skill and timing, a wide range of graphical improvements (including better lighting and foliage optimization for better performance), and dodge and stealth are now split into separate commands as part of an improved control scheme.”

Steam, new map, updated graphics & gameplay and more! Juggernaut Edition, coming March 13th! More Details at, https://t.co/DNxgSIVINq. #undeadlabs #stateofdecay2 #JuggernautEdition — State Of Decay 2 (@StateOfDecay) February 14, 2020

Each of the add-ons for the game – Independence Pack, Daybreak Pack, and State of Decay 2: Heartland – will be included in this edition, so if you haven’t gotten one of those before, you’re in luck. For those who already own either Daybreak or Heartland or those who bought the game’s Ultimate Edition, you get some exclusive gifts that won’t be available to other players.

State of Decay 2 was previously announced for a Steam release late last year with a promise of early 2020 being the target date for its release. The game’s Steam page is live and shows the Juggernaut Edition as the product to buy with that edition priced at $29.99.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition releases for the Xbox One and Steam on March 13th. It’ll be free for anyone who already owns the game and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.