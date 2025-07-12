Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Adding Feature Fans Have Been Asking For Since 2017

A new Nintendo Switch 2 report has relayed word that Nintendo is planning to add a feature that Nintendo fans have been asking for since 2017, when the original Nintendo Switch launched. The Nintendo Switch never did get the feature in question, and whether this will retroactively change the new report does not say, but there is a plan to right this wrong with the Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, this feature won’t be added this year, according to the report, which provides no window itself.

The new report comes the way of Nintendo insider Nash Weedle, a source who has proven reliable in the past, but who also has far from a bulletproof record. In other words, take everything that follows with a grain of salt.

According to the insider, Nintendo Switch 2 is set to add themes that will allow players to customize the home screen of their consoles. How many themes there will be, what their designs will be like, and whether they will be static, dynamic, or both, the report does not say. The report itself is actually not very detailed.

The only other tidbit divulged by the report is that “it seems they [themes] won’t arrive this year.” Obviously, this is not a full commitment nor does it even say they will arrive next year, though this is the implication.

It is also worth noting that everything here comes through translation, and in translation sometimes finer details are lost, including salient details. Meanwhile, so far, Nintendo has not been drawn out for comment, and it typically does not comment on rumors so we do not expect this to change. If it does change though, we will update the story accordingly, regardless of whether or not the comment is salient.

It is also worth pointing out that if themes are added to Nintendo Switch 2 there is a decent chance that they will be locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, or at least the whole collection will be, just like there are profile icons that come with the Switch, but many more that are locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

