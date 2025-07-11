Pokemon Go Player Somehow Manages to Collect 1 Billion Stardust

Pokemon Go players are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the mobile app. From attempting to catch one of every Shiny currently debuted in the game to taking on Masterwork challenges that require nearly impossible tasks for insane rewards, hardcore players are always looking for a new way to show off their dedication and achieve what no one else can claim to have accomplished.

One Pokemon Go player has taken the cake for item hoarding, amassing so much Stardust that they have seemingly found the maximum cap for the game. Stardust is a critical item used for raising CP and evolving Pokemon in the game. Without it, players aren’t able to raise Pokemon, preventing them from participating in most of the game’s primary features.

Earning Stardust can be a grind, as players have to catch and hatch Pokemon, complete Raids, compete in the Go Battle League, participate in events, and complete daily and research tasks to access it. The amount given out is typically small, leaving players to gradually fill their jar over hundreds of hours of gameplay. However, this didn’t stop one player from going all in.

Pokemon Go Trainer Breaks the Stardust Bank

In a social media post shared by Pokemon Go player Kyarorina, they have shared an image of their account that reads, “I finally hit 1 billion stardust.”

星の砂10億‼️

今回も端数揃えてみました⭐



I finally hit 1 billion stardust💫 pic.twitter.com/xQB0k6eMpW — kyarorina (@kyarorina202011) July 11, 2025

The milestone has blown other players away, with many questioning how anyone could manage to accumulate 1 billion Stardust. Others questioned how long a goal like that would take, or why anyone would aim to hit it. One player commented, “A stunning accomplishment!” while another added, “One thousand millions in stardust, congratulations mate.”

Other players wanted to know if 1 billion was the official hard cap for Stardust in Pokemon Go, as the player’s image shows the exact amount. They asked, “Is that a cap on stardust? Why is it so exact?”

The comments to the question seem in favor of this being the hard cap, but several thought it would be funny if the original poster had specifically calculated how much they would need to get a clean 1 billion for the screenshot.

On Reddit, where the post has also been shared throughout the Pokemon Go community, players dove into conversations on how much time it would take to get so much Stardust. Many speculated that only professional content creators of the mobile app would have the time, money, and energy required to achieve such an amount.

Others pointed out that the player has another amazing achievement hidden in the screenshot. They have caught over 6.3 million Pokemon on their account. This was likely required for the grind, but no less impressive. The sheer cost in time, Poke Balls, and physical energy has left other players shocked and impressed.

With Pokemon Go becoming harder to play due to the cost of tickets and resources, achievements like these are even more impressive than they would have been a few years ago. Many long-time fans of the mobile app have left it behind, or have become less involved, especially after the announcement that Monopoly Go creator Scopely will assume development of the game.

While the future of Pokemon Go is uncertain at this time, and many are feeling the stress from rising costs, it is amazing to see so many dedicated players still coming together to share and celebrate in achievements within the community. It is a reminder that the game has always been held up by an amazing player base ready to tackle any challenges.