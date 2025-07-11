GameStop Has One of the Best Video Game Trilogies for Just $6

A new GameStop deal lets Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users get one of the best video game trilogies for just $6, effectively paying just $2 per game. Unfortunately, GameStop does not have the same deal for the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, which are discounted themselves, but only to $17.99. Meanwhile, it also sells a PC version, but this version is the full $60.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How long this deal is going to be available for Xbox gamers, we don’t know. GameStop, per usual, does not disclose any information about how long the deal is available for. Right now though, the deal is live, and the deal gives Xbox fans Mass Effect Legendary Edition for just $6. For those that don’t know, this is the 2021 remaster of the entire Mass Effect series — Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect — plus all the DLC released for each game.

“One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced,” reads an official description of the trilogy package. “Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.”

Play video

Mass Effect, a sci-fi RPG series, debuted back in 2007 via BioWare and EA. Upon release, the first game garnered a 91 on Metacritic, making it one of the best games of 2007. Then in 2010, this was followed up by Mass Effect 2, the peak of the series. Mass Effect 2 is not just considered the best game in the series, but the best BioWare game to date and one of the best games of all time. To this end, it boasts a 96 on Metacritic. And the trilogy was capped in 2012 with Mass Effect 3, which boasts a 93 on Metacritic and which is one of the best games of its respective year. What is not included in this trilogy is 2017’s follow-up, Mass Effect Andromeda. And this is for the best as it was a major disappointment and far from the quality of the rest of the series.

For more coverage on all things GameStop — including all of the latest GameStop news, all of the latest GameStop rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GameStop deals — click here.